Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.73% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

VLT opened at $10.36 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.