Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.