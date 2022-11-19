Fiera Capital Corp Sells 12,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
