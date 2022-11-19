Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,975 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

