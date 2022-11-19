Fiera Capital Corp Sells 550 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,243 shares of company stock worth $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

