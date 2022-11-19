Fiera Capital Corp Sells 715 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 165.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $367.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.