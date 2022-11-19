Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

