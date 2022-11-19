First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 721.4 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCXXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

