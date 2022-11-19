First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,987.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 850.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.7 %

FFNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

FFNW opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

