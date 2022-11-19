First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR opened at $49.09 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

