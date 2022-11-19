First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,947 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

