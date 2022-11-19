Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 137,398 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 106,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $134.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

