Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £129 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £129 ($151.59) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($159.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a £110 ($129.26) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a £138 ($162.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £138.31 ($162.52).

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FLTR opened at £115.65 ($135.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,606.02. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 112.85 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of £121.30 ($142.54). The stock has a market cap of £20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

