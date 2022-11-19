Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a £110 ($129.26) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($159.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($151.59) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £151.47 ($177.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £138.31 ($162.52).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £115.65 ($135.90) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,606.02. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 112.85 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of £121.30 ($142.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

