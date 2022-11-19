FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised FONAR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

FONR stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 6.95. FONAR has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

In other news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

