Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.