Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 13,600 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,144,000 after buying an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Match Group stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $143.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

