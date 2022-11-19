Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $51.84 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

