Forsta AP Fonden Buys 100 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.43. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

