Forsta AP Fonden Buys 12,800 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 69,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 57,599 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $298.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

