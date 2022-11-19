Forsta AP Fonden Buys 40,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,765,000 after purchasing an additional 480,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,897,000 after purchasing an additional 394,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

