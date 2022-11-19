Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

IPG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

