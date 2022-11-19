Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

NYSE KNX opened at $54.73 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

