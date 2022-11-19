Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.86 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

