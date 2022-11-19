Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

