Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.01.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.