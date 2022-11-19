Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 915.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

