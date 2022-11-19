Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

