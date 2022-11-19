Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $328.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,678 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.