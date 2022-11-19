Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $437.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.90 and a 200-day moving average of $406.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

