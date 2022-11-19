Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $114.09 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

