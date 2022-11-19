Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.67 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

