Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.74 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Zendesk worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Zendesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Zendesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. William Blair lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

