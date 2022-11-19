Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.65.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STT opened at $75.59 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.