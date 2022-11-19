Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

