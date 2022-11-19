Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

