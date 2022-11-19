Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 12,900 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of JKHY opened at $186.96 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

