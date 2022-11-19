Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 32,300 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Pentair worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.