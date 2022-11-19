Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 39,800 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

RF opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

