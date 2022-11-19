Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 5,300 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

