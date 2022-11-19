Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Magna International were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Magna International Stock Up 0.6 %

Magna International Announces Dividend

MGA stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

