Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,100 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

