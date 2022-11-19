Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,200 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,868,000 after acquiring an additional 121,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.18 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

