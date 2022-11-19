Forsta AP Fonden Sells 36,400 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

