Forsta AP Fonden Sells 9,200 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.10. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

