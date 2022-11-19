Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $178.39.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

