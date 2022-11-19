Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 183.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

