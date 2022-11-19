Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

