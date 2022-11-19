Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,050.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,358 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Fortinet by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after buying an additional 3,362,347 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 392.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 346.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

