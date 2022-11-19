Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.2 %

Forward Air stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

